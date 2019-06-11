The Internet Loves Pokemon’s Newest Best Boy, Yamper

Today, the Pokemon fandom has been truly blessed. After a meaty Nintendo Direct broke down details about Pokemon Sword and Shield last week, the franchise hit up fans again with updates on the game. And thanks to the magic of E3, fans were introduced to a brand-new Pokemon that has netizens obsessed.

Hello, world! It is time you met the best boy of Pokemon, and it is none other than a newcomer named Yamper.

Earlier today, fans got a look at this brand-new Pokemon when live gameplay demos of Pokemon Sword and Shield went live at E3. The peek came after the company’s explosive presentation, and fans were quick to noticed this electric-type Pokemon was a new addition to generation eight.

As you can see above, Yamper is an electric-type Pokemon inspired by corgi breed. The pocket monster comes complete with over-sized ears and a stunted body with a bodacious booty. In fact, the Pokemon’s butt even has a heart print on it, and that is just one of many reasons fans have latched onto Yamper.

Below, you can see how popular Yamper has become in the few hours he has been around. The demo proves Yamper is a truly loyal boy, and he’s got all sorts of fan-art to show how devoted fans are to him in turn. The pocket monster has some standard moves according to the demo, but its most adorable one has endeared him to fans everywhere; After all, Yamper will retrieve used Poke Balls from battle should they fail the first time they’re used to catch a wild creature, and this adorable game of fetch has fans going nuts.

Over on ComicBook, our resident Pokemon Expert Christian Hoffer went so far as to break down why Yamper is the perfect creature for generation eight and the Galar region.

“Yamper is a perfect Pokemon for the Galar region, which drew inspiration from the United Kingdom. The corgi is a herding dog that originated in Wales and grew in popularity thanks to Queen Elizabeth II, who has personally owned and bred over 30 Corgis. Although corgis have short legs (their name is Welsh for dwarf dogs), they are expert herders of cattle. According to an alleged leak that referenced Yamper (although the leak incorrectly named it as Pamper), the Pokemon can be used to herd the sheep Pokemon Wooloo in the game,” he wrote.

So, what do you make of this adorable Pokemon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

