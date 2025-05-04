Upcoming Pokemon TCG Set Will Add a New Card Rarity

New details are starting to emerge about the future of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. In June, a pair of sets will be released in Japan based on Pokemon Black and White, which will feature all 156 Pokemon introduced in the Unova region. As reported by PokeBeach, the set will feature a new form of card rarity known as “BWR,” which presumably stands for “Black and White Rare.” We don’t know how difficult these secret rare cards will be to find, but they have a very unique style, with Pokemon like Zekrom and Reshiram in a single color.

In addition to those two cards, PokeBeach also shared information about a third that will match the style of the BWR cards. The third card is actually a promo, with the Mythical Pokemon Victini depicted all in red. This promo will be given out during Japanese tournaments promoting the new sets, which will be called Black Bolt and White Flair. Images of the three new cards can be found in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has yet to officially announce an English translation for release in North America. However, leaks have suggested that the two Japanese sets will be getting combined and released as a special expansion in July. Special expansions are sets that don’t have individual booster packs sold in stores; instead, boosters are exclusively found in bigger packages that accompany other TCG products, such as posters and tins. Most recently, we saw this with the Prismatic Evolutions set. It’s very common for sets to be combined for English release, and it’s something we’ll be seeing with a new set coming to the U.S. later this month.

On May 30th, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Destined Rivals will be getting released in English. With that release date swiftly approaching, it’s possible The Pokemon Company will be waiting until after that set releases before announcing the next one. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Destined Rivals, in large part due to its focus on Team Rocket. Revealing the Black and White cards too early could draw some attention away from Destined Rivals, which might be the reason we haven’t seen an announcement just yet.

Pokemon Black and White were released on Nintendo DS back in 2010. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the twin titles, which makes it the perfect excuse for new cards. While Black and White weren’t terribly popular upon their release, the games have built a passionate following in the decade and a half since. Fans have been begging to see remakes of the games on modern platforms, but nothing has been announced, and there’s no evidence to suggest we’ll be seeing that in the immediate future. For now, fans will have to settle for cards based on that generation’s Pokemon and trainers!

How do you feel about these new set based on Pokemon Black and White? Do you like these new rare cards based on Zekrom and Reshiram? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!