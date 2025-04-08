Pokemon TCG Leak Reveals New Black and White Set Details

The next Pokemon Trading Card Game set will be released next month, when Destined Rivals begins to appear on store shelves. However, The Pokemon Company seems to have big plans beyond the month of May. For months now, leaks have hinted at a set arriving in July, based on Pokemon Black and White. While the set has yet to be officially announced, PokeBeach is reporting several new details. Like Prismatic Evolutions and 151, this will be considered a special expansion, which means fans shouldn’t expect to see individual booster packs sold. Instead, collectors will have to get packs alongside other products.

According to PokeBeach, the Black and White set will feature 2 Elite Trainer Boxes, with each one featuring one of the Legendary Pokemon that appeared on the box art for the games. That means we’ll get one featuring Reshiram and one featuring Zekrom, and there will also be 2 binder collections inspired by the pair. Last but not least, fans can expect to see a poster collection and 8 Mini Tins. As of this writing, there are no images of these items, so fans will have to wait patiently to see what gets announced.

Thunderus, Landorus, and Tornadus all first appeared in Pokemon Black and White

Generally, Pokemon TCG products have been very hard to come by recently, but that’s especially been the case for the special expansions. Since these cards are only available with other products, it makes it more lucrative for resellers to flip them on sites like eBay when compared to individual booster packs. The Pokemon Company has made great efforts to ensure that products end up in the hands of fans, making changes to the way that preorders happen on the Pokemon Center website, and even placing limits on purchases that can be made through the Pokemon TCG vending machines. The company has also made efforts to increase production to meet the high demand.

Pokemon Black and White are often held in high-regard among fans of the Pokemon franchise. The fifth Pokemon generation introduced several fan favorites, including Zorua, Hydreigon, and Chandelure. In a big change, Black and White exclusively featured new Pokemon up until the post-game content. That meant players did not initially encounter favorites from past generations, such as Pikachu. As a result, the developers had to come up with a lot of new Pokemon, and Black and White introduced 156 in total. The new TCG set will apparently feature cards based on every single Pokemon in the Unova Pokedex.

With an expected release date of July 18th, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see an official announcement about this Pokemon Black and White set over the next few weeks. The Pokemon Company tends to give about 2 months notice before a set is released in English. It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw an announcement before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – Destined Rivals on May 30th!

