A Pokemon Mega Evolution Is Finally Getting Its First Card Ever

When it comes to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, there’s a lot of coordination that has to happen with the video games. There’s usually only a few years between new mainline games in the series, which means the card designers have a limited window to release cards based on specific characters and game mechanics, before collectors expect the focus to shift to the next big thing. For example, Mega Evolutions were a part of the Pokemon TCG for a few years, but eventually they were replaced so the TCG could put a focus on game elements that were more current.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, that means that not every Mega Evolution has received representation in the Pokemon TCG. While characters like Mega Charizard, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Blastoise were given priority, others did not appear before the mechanic was shelved. Well, Mega Evolution is making a return to the franchise this year, and The Pokemon Company is finally giving one missing Mega Evolution its very own card. To celebrate the impending release of Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia next month, special Pokemon Card Store pop-ups will open in Japan. The Pokemon Company has started a website with details, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed some unrevealed cards, though the images are a bit blurry. Four of those cards were shared by PokeGuardian on Bluesky, and can be seen in the post embedded below.

Pokemon have teased new cards that are included in store renders of their upcoming Pokémon Card Store.The cards are Mega Abomasnow, Mega Absol, Mega Mawile & Mega Camerupt.www.pokemon-card.com/info/004753…. #PokemonTCG #ポケモンカード #ポケカ — PokeGuardian (@pokeguardian.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T09:10:25.055Z

As can be seen in the post above, Mega Mawile, Mega Camerupt, and Mega Absol are all returning to the Pokemon TCG, while Mega Abomasnow is getting its own card for the very first time. Mega Abomasnow was one of the first Mega Evolutions, which were introduced in 2013’s Pokemon X and Y. Despite this, Mega Abomasnow never got the TCG treatment, at least until now. It’s not the only Mega Evolution that got skipped, either. Multiple others missed out the first time around, including Mega Beedrill and Mega Banette. It remains to be seen whether that will be rectified with the new sets on the way, but at least one of these Mega Evolutions is finally getting a dedicated card.

The return of Mega Evolution to the Pokemon TCG is meant to coincide with the arrival of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th. The upcoming game will see the return of Mega Evolution to the mainline games for the first time in several years, and leaks suggest we’ll be seeing a lot of new Mega Evolutions added, as well. Right now, it looks like some of the card sets arriving before October will focus on established Mega Evolutions, while sets releasing after or around the same time as the game will feature some of the new ones.

A Pokemon Presents livestream will take place on July 22nd, and should feature a new look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as well as some other announcements. With the game’s release about three months away, it’s possible the livestream could give us our first look at some of the new Mega Evolutions that will be introduced. Mega Evolution may have went away for a few years, but between the next video game and the TCG, it looks like fans will more than get their fill over the coming months.

Are you happy that Mega Abomasnow is finally getting a TCG card? Are you getting excited for Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!