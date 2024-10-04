Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Figure Out Secret to Getting Mew, but It May Cost You

Pokemon TCG Pocket is not even fully out yet, but already, Pokemon fans have managed to snag one of the most elusive cards in the game: Mew. Mewtwo was already advertised as one of a select few Immersive Cards that Pokemon TCG Pocket players could acquire, but Mew was not really talked about at all with the method to acquire it pretty much kept secret until players figured out the unlock conditions. The requirements for getting Mew probably won't surprise Pokemon players, but if you're planning on trying to get Mew, you might want to be prepared to spend a bit on the game.

To get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you're going to have to start opening some packs of Pokemon cards. Like, a lot of packs of Pokemon cards. That's because Mew can only be acquired in Pokemon TCG Pocket by completing the Kanto Pokedex which means obtaining all 150 Pokemon including Mewtwo. It apparently doesn't really matter what kinds of rarities or variants you get for the Kanto Pokemon or anything like that, so all you have to do is obtain all 150 of those Pokemon.

It sounds simple, but it's no small task since you're at the mercy of what cards you randomly pull from different packs. Couple that with the fact that there's a stamina system in place to limit how many packs of Pokemon cards can be opened within a set amount of time and it becomes very easy to see how paying real-world money would be the quickest route to getting Mew which should've been expected given that this is a free-to-play mobile game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket player WillowCCG was one of several people who's acquired Mew already (and claims to be the first as well). Others have since posted their wins on other forums like Reddit to show off their collections which include the coveted Mew card.

I AM OFFICIALLY WORLDS FIRST MEW OWNER!



You acquire Mew by collecting all other cards!



p.s – I love Pokemon Pocket :) pic.twitter.com/lUosHprSoI — Willow (@WillowCCG) September 28, 2024

But how much would it take to get Mew if you were to pay for currencies so that you could fast-track your collection? The dollar amount associated with that accomplishment obviously varies since it's partially governed by luck, but some Pokemon TCG Pocket players have already come forward to transparently talk about how much they've spent on the game. One player who shared a post on Reddit about obtaining Mew said that they bought the premium pass for the game as well as a pack of 500 Poke Gold and a pack of 200 Poke Gold. The two Poke Gold packs in question cost NZ$199.99 and NZ$69.99, so basically NZ$270. That comes out to just under $170 in the United States which is no small fee for a Mew card.

Though people are getting Mew despite Pokemon TCG Pocket not even being out yet, it'll likely be much easier for players to acquire Mew after the full release since mobile games love their events which'll mean more packs for players to open. People are only playing early now because they live in New Zealand where the game has soft launched or, in many other cases, have used VPNs and other workarounds to spoof their location and play ahead of schedule. If anything, whether players spent money or not, the quickness at which Mew was obtained by many should be reassuring even to F2P players who want the card, too.