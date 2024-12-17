Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Cards are Now Available

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has a new update this morning, adding the new Mythical Island Themed booster pack. Starting today, players can find a whole lot of new cards to collect, including Pokemon that weren’t present in the Genetic Apex set, such as Marshadow, Swirlix, and Flabebe. Players can also expect new cards for Pokemon that were already in Genetic Apex, including Pikachu, Weezing, and Ponyta. There are also new Support Cards to be found, based on important Pokemon characters like Blue and Leaf. Finally, there are some new Item cards, like the Pokemon Flute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is a pretty significant update, players should be aware that Mythical Island is significantly smaller than Genetic Apex. The previous set included a total of 286 cards, with 226 normal, and 60 “secret.” Meanwhile, Mythical Island has 86 cards in total, which breaks down to 68 normal cards, and 18 secret. Unlike the previous set, there’s just one pack type, with Mew on the front. Players will be prompted to update the game when they launch the Pokemon TCG Pocket app, and they’ll discover the new Mythical Island booster as soon as the update is complete. In addition to the new cards, the developers have added new missions to complete, new Rental Decks to obtain, a new Emblem based on Mew, and more.

a new mew ex card is part of the mythical island set

Coinciding with the new update is the start of Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Free Hourglass promotion. Starting today, players can claim 12 free Pack Hourglasses, which can be found in the Gifts section in the top right corner of the screen. In that section, players will find a gift labeled “from the development team” with their first 12 Pack Hourglasses. As a reminder, players can obtain an additional 12 Pack Hourglasses on Wednesday December 18th, and the final 12 on Thursday December 19th. That’s basically like giving players an extra pack to open each day!

While Pokemon TCG Pocket players will undoubtedly want to focus on the collecting the new cards, they’ll still be able to grab booster packs based on Genetic Apex. The Pokemon Company made that clear last month, and players will find on the home screen that they can choose between the Mythical Island packs and Genetic Apex. Basically, if you haven’t completed the Genetic Apex set, there’s no reason to worry, as the packs are still there to open.

RELATED: New Pokemon TCG Set Leaked for North America

As of this writing, there has been no official word on the next Pokemon TCG Pocket update. However, datamines have suggested that we won’t be waiting much longer for additional cards. There is evidence to suggest that a full new expansion will be released in the month of January. Readers should take that with a grain of salt for the time being, but hopefully that means there’s a lot more to look forward to soon!

Are you excited about the new booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket? What new cards have you obtained today? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!