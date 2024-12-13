Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Free Hourglass Event

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has revealed a new event starting next week, and it’s one that should make a lot of people happy. The event is called the Holiday Countdown Campaign, and it will stretch across 3 days. During that time, The Pokemon Company will be giving all players 12 Pack Hourglasses just for logging in each day. In total, players will be able to snag 36 Pack Hourglasses, which can then be used to open packs at a much faster rate. Considering that a lot of players have been hoarding up Pack Hourglasses lately, that’s very good news!

The new event in Pokemon TCG Pocket happens to coincide with the release of new themed Booster Packs, called Mythical Island. While Genetic Apex Boosters feature images of Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo, Mythical Island packs will feature an image of Mew. What’s inside is a whole lot more important of course, and players can look forward to a whole bunch of new cards. Some of these cards will feature new takes on Pokemon that were available in Genetic Apex, but we can also expect to see some new additions to the game, such as Marshadow, Snivy, and Dhelmise. As previously revealed by The Pokemon Company, the Mythical Island packs will be available on December 17th, which is the first day of the Holiday Countdown Campaign.

What’s beautiful about this event is that it’s going to make it so much easier for Pokemon TCG Pocket players to obtain the new Mythical Island cards. Of course, players can use these Pack Hourglasses on anything they want; The Pokemon Company has specifically said that the current packs won’t be going anywhere, so players can keep using them on Genetic Apex, should they so choose. It stands to reason that most players probably haven’t gotten every card in Genetic Apex just yet, so that’s a very good thing. Unsurprisingly, reception to the Holiday Campaign Countdown has been very positive, with a number of Pokemon fans thanking the developers for the timing of this event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched at the end of October, with more than 100 cards dispersed across three different types of Booster packs. Over the last six weeks or so, players have gotten to see promo cards released through various in-game events, but this is the first time that we’ve actually seen a new themed booster pack since launch. At this time, it’s unclear how frequently we can expect to see new cards added, but hopefully players can expect to see a steady stream of content. Given the fact that Pokemon TCG Pocket has already seen more than 60 million downloads since launch, it wouldn’t be surprising if the game saw a steady stream of content over the coming months.

