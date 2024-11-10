Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals Dates for Next Expansion and More

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has been out for a short while now, and the game has quickly found a passionate following. If you’ve been playing since day one, chances are, your in-game collection has probably filled out pretty nicely. If you’re starting to run out of new cards to find, it looks like the game might introduce a lot more in the coming months. According to datamines shared by Centro Leaks, a new Booster Pack option seems to be coming on December 16th, tied to the current Genetic Apex set. It also appears that a whole new expansion could arrive in the game on January 29th.

As with any leak or datamine, readers should take this with a grain of salt. Datamines are usually a reliable way to learn about this sort of thing, but plans are constantly shifting around when it comes to live service games and dates can swiftly change. Until we get some exact details from The Pokemon Company, readers shouldn’t get too excited just yet. However, this is definitely a good sign for Pokemon TCG Pocket. The game is going to need a steady stream of content to keep players invested, and to maintain its current momentum.

For those totally new to Pokemon cards, or trading card games in general, expansions usually add lots of new cards to collect, and can even feature new rules and changes; for example, the physical Pokemon TCG has a new expansion coming out in January 2025 that will add more than 175 new cards. We have no idea what to expect from the first Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, including how many new cards we can expect to see. However, there are a lot of Pokemon that have yet to be represented in the game, so hopefully we’ll get to see more fan favorites added. Genetic Apex also reused the art from some popular TCG cards, so hopefully more classic cards will get referenced in a similar way.

Since launching last month, Pokemon TCG Pocket has hit more than 30 million downloads on iOS and Android devices. It’s safe to say the game is a huge success story, and there are probably a few good reasons for that. On one hand, the Pokemon TCG has remained successful globally since all the way back in 1996, and for newcomers to Pokemon cards, it’s a great way to learn about card collecting and even playing the game (though there are some differences in both regards). It’s also been a pretty slow year for the Pokemon franchise, with no new games released on Switch. That will change in 2025 with the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it’s nice that fans have something fun and new to enjoy while they wait.

