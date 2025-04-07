Pokemon TCG Pocket Event Adds 5 New Promo Cards

A new event went live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning, adding a total of 5 new promo cards. The cards in question include new takes on Bidoof, Ekans, Floatzel, and Machamp. However, the big highlight of the event is a promo card based on Pawmot. The promo card features full art of Pawmot, as well as Pawmi and Pawmo. All 5 of these cards can be obtained in a Drop event, which will run through April 16th at 10:59 p.m. PT. That gives players just over a week to try finding all the cards.

For those that have never participated in a Drop event, the concept is simple: players must take on specific solo battles, which can reward Promo Packs. When players win matches during the Pawmot Drop event, they’ll sometimes get a Promo Pack from A Series Vol. 6. This pack will be sent to in-game rewards, and are opened in a manner similar to any other pack in the game. The difference is that these packs contain just one of the promo cards at random. Players will get specific first-time rewards, and then chance rewards following subsequent wins.

the 5 cards available in today’s new pokemon tcg pocket event

Pawmot is an Electric/Fighting-type introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Shining Revelry pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket just recently added cards based on Pawmot’s evolutionary line. The promo card introduced today features the same Electric Punch attack and Counterattack ability as the card available in Shining Revelry. As such, players that don’t have an opportunity to participate in this event don’t have to worry about missing out on anything too major; the only significant difference is the art itself. However, it’s a nice new design, and it’s well worth using for players that already have a deck that uses the Pawmot line.

During the Drop event, players will go up against solo battles that take advantage of Pawmot. Like many other Electric-types, the Pawmot card has a weakness to Fighting-type attacks, so players might want to consider using a deck that takes advantage. Pawmot’s Counterattack ability automatically does 20 damage to the attacking Pokemon, so players are going to want to do as much damage as they can inflict in as few turns as possible.

Hopefully players won’t have too much trouble getting all 5 promo cards before the Drop event comes to an end! Given the random nature of the packs, it can often take a lot of wins before all cards are obtained. That’s pretty common for these types of events, but in the absence of a true single-player mode in Pokemon TCG Pocket, it does give players a chance to try out specific strategies and maybe learn about cards they might not have used otherwise!

Are you excited to try out this new solo event in Pokemon TCG Pocket? What do you think of this new Pawmot card? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!