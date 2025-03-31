Pokemon TCG Trademark Leaks Another New Set Reveal

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together was just released in English last week, but it already seems that a new Pokemon Trading Card Game set is in the planning stages. As discovered by PokeBeach, a new trademark has been filed by The Pokemon Company in Japan for “Inferno X.” These types of trademark listings have frequently offered a window into new set announcements ahead of time. Based on what we’ve seen in the past, PokeBeach speculates that Inferno X could be released in October or November in Japan, but that could change based on various factors.

Based on the name, it’s likely that Inferno X will draw inspiration from Pokemon X and Y, or Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We already know that Mega Evolutions will be making their return to the Pokemon TCG later this year, and it seems Inferno X will have some kind of connection to this theme. As PokeBeach notes, it’s possible this set could put a focus on Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y, but there’s simply no way of knowing for sure.

mega charizard x as it appears in pokemon legends: Z-a

Multiple Japanese Pokemon TCG sets are often combined together for release in English, so there’s really no way of knowing what will happen with Inferno X, or when we can expect to see it at U.S. retailers. If the set really is coming out in Japan in October or November, there’s a chance we won’t see it here until early 2026. As the year goes on, we should start to learn a lot more about the set, and the kinds of cards that will be offered.

Mega Evolutions are getting a big focus in the Pokemon franchise in 2025. While the mechanic had largely been abandoned in the mainline games over the last few years, Mega Evolution will have a large part to play in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in “late 2025.” As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has not officially announced any new Mega Evolutions that will appear in the game, instead just showing ones that will return from games like Pokemon X and Y. However, recent leaks have suggested that we’ll be seeing at least 27 new Mega Evolutions in the game. That list includes several fan favorite Pokemon, including Starmie, Greninja, and Dragonite.

If those Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors are correct, we can safely assume that the Pokemon TCG will be adding new cards featuring these Mega Evolutions. As the year goes on, we should start to learn a lot more about what to expect, not only from the Nintendo Switch game, but for any corresponding Pokemon TCG products. In the meantime, there should be plenty to keep Pokemon fans busy, as the Destined Rivals TCG set will be releasing in English on May 30th.

