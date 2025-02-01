Pokemon TCG Pocket Updating Trading Feature Due to Backlash

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s long-awaited trading feature is being adjusted after release due to widespread outcry about how it was implemented, according to an announcement from the creators of the Pokemon game. These qualms with trading largely dealt with the resources required to trade cards combined with the restrictions placed on trading certain cards in the first place. No specific changes have been confirmed, but the Pokemon TCG Pocket creators say they’re in the works.

the goal behind these limitations, according to the mobile Pokémon game’s developers, were to make it so that it’d be harder to abuse the trading feature whether that abuse was from bots or was related to other “prohibited actions.” The result, however, was that many habitual played were either planning to ignore trading entirely, or worse, quit the game overall after being let down by a feature that’s been teased since release.

Feedback about trading came swiftly, and the Pokemon TCG Pocket creators responded in kind.

“However, thanks to your feedback, we understand that some of the restrictions put in place are preventing players from being able to casually enjoy the feature as intended,” a statement shared on socials said. “We are actively investigating ways to improve the feature to address these concerns. Going forward, we also plan to offer multiple ways to obtain trade tokens including through event distributions.”

No timeframe was provided for when this trading feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket would be updated.