Pokemon TCG Pocket vs. Pokemon TCG Live: What's the Difference?

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is coming to mobile platforms soon, and the game's release might be a bit confusing for casual fans. After all, this is not the first time The Pokemon Company has offered a mobile take on the TCG; Pokemon TCG Live launched back in 2023. While both games offer an opportunity to experience the Pokemon card game in a digital format, they are significantly different from one another in many ways. Pokemon TCG Live is probably better for those already familiar with the existing card game and its rules, and Pokemon TCG Pocket seems like it will be a more compelling experience for newcomers and lapsed fans.

The Cards

One of the biggest differences between Pokemon TCG Live and Pokemon TCG Pocket comes down to the cards themselves. In Pokemon TCG Live, players can collect faithfully replicated cards from real-life existing Pokemon card sets. These cards can be collected and used to build decks. Players can earn cards in the game, purchase them via in-game currency, or get some free ones by redeeming code cards found in Pokemon TCG products.

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, things are significantly different. Rather than using existing cards, TCG Pocket will feature original sets created specifically for the game (though there will be some reused art). New immersive cards take advantage of the digital medium, allowing players to get a deeper look at the card's world in new animations. For example, a Charizard Immersive card allows players to see a massive Pokemon battle, panning out to show additional Pokemon, including Psyduck, who is trying to make a getaway. Meanwhile, a Mewtwo Immersive card shows that the Psychic-type is escaping the genetic research lab where it was created.

The Gameplay

(Photo: Pokemon)

While Pokemon TCG Live puts a big focus on the actual rules and regulations of the Pokemon TCG, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a stripped down affair, meant to appeal to casual players. Card decks are significantly smaller, with just 20 cards allowed. That isn't too big a deal, because Energy Cards are not actually used in the game. Instead, the gameplay features an Energy Zone that generates Energy each turn, based on the Pokemon types the player has in their deck. There are also stricter deck limits, with players only being allowed two cards with the same name. Several other changes have been made, including a new point system that replaces the prize cards normally required to win.

It remains to be seen how Pokemon TCG purists will feel about the gameplay in Pokemon TCG Pocket. However, battling seems to be a smaller focus overall compared to the actual collecting of cards. The actual experience of obtaining digital cards and building a collection seems to be at the heart of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Players can build up their in-game Card Dex by opening two free packs each day, though more can be purchased. Unlike Pokemon TCG Live, Pokemon TCG Pocket also allows players to trade cards with one another.

Release Date and Platforms

Pokemon TCG Live was the first mobile version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, but it's also playable on PC. Meanwhile, Pokemon TCG Pocket has been created with mobile specifically in mind, and a PC version has not been announced. The game is set to arrive on Android and iOS on October 30th in most of the world, but a soft launch for the game has begun in New Zealand.

Interestingly enough, neither of these games has been announced for Nintendo Switch. At this time, the only TCG option for Pokemon fans on the console is Pokemon Trading Card Game, which can be played on the system's dedicated Game Boy app through Nintendo Switch Online.

