Early Pokemon TCG Pocket Launch Reveals Incredible Immersive Cards

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is now live in New Zealand, leaving fans in other regions watching with a bit of jealousy. The mobile game will offer a new way to play the Pokemon TCG on the go, and will feature cards unique to the game. This will include cards with immersive art, which have started to appear online. X/Twitter user ChicoEevee has shared several of the cards from the set, and Pokemon fans that don't mind being spoiled can see pretty much everything that will be in the game at launch. However, it's the immersive cards that have to be seen to be believed.

In the post embedded below, ChicoEevee has shared immersive cards for both Charizard and Mewtwo. The Charizard immersive card pans in to give us a closer look at Charizard, then zooms out to showcase several other Pokemon, including poor Psyduck trying to get the heck out of there! The Mewtwo card focuses solely on the Psychic-type, who seems to be escaping from somewhere. The card's immersion effect reveals that it's the research lab where Mewtwo was created!

Pokémon TCG Pocket



Charizard and Mewtwo Inmersive cards



thx to LukeFZ for the help with it pic.twitter.com/oqmWw5WXMG — ChicoEevee (@ElChicoEevee) September 26, 2024

So far, reception to these immersive cards has been very positive, and Pokemon fans seem excited about the chance of getting them in the game. It's also neat to see how Pokemon TCG Pocket is using the technology to do new and unique things, rather than simply replicating existing physical cards, like the old Pokemon Trading Card Game did on Game Boy. Tech has evolved and changed quite a bit since then, and it's nice to see that reflected!

Readers interested in seeing more cards (including other immersive ones) should check out ChicoEevee's X/Twitter account to see more. However, potential players might want to hold off if they want to avoid spoilers. There's been a lot of hype circulating around Pokemon TCG Pocket since it was first announced, and it seems like the kind of thing that will appeal to both existing fans of the TCG, as well as those that have lapsed over the years. We'll have a better idea when the game launches in North America on October 30th.

