Pokemon TCG Prismastic Evolutions Reveals Surprise Eevee Cards

The next set in the Pokemon Trading Card Game is Prismatic Evolutions, which will put a big focus on Eevee and its various evolutionary forms. When the expansion releases next year, players will have a number of different options to add the cards to their collections, including a special Surprise Box. The box is currently available to preorder on the Pokemon Center website, where it costs $22.99. That price includes four Prismatic Evolutions card packs, a card box to hold them in, and four dividers. However, the big highlight is that every box will include 1 of 9 promo cards that will be randomly inserted.

The cards in question feature Eevee and each of its current evolutionary forms — unofficially dubbed “Eeveelutions” by the fan community. The foil promo card players receive will be either Eevee EX, Vaporeon EX, Jolteon EX, Flareon EX, Espeon EX, Umbreon EX, Leafeon EX, Glaceon EX, or Sylveon EX. Prismatic Evolutions is the latest set based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so each of these cards shows a Pokemon in a Terastallized form. Fans worried about getting one and missing out on the rest shouldn’t be too concerned, as the cards themselves are the same ones that will be offered in the set, with one minor, cosmetic difference. Each of the promo cards includes a small stamp featuring the Prismatic Evolutions logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On one hand, these promo cards are a nice extra, and a guaranteed way of getting one of the coolest cards in the Prismatic Evolutions set. However, some fans might lament the fact that they aren’t getting something a little more “special.” Basically, it’s a nicety that most Pokemon fans can feel comfortable missing. And that’s probably for the best! Getting every single one of these promo cards would be a huge headache, so sticking to cards that everyone can get (without the logo) is a smart move.

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Reveals How to Get Exclusive Surging Sparks Promo Cards

The Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box isn’t expected to release until February 7th. However, several other Prismatic Evolutions offerings will be available a little bit earlier, arriving at various retailers on January 17th. On that day, Pokemon fans will be able to get packs of the cards alongside various other items, including binders, posters, and tech stickers. On February 7th when the Surprise Box launches, fans can also expect to see the release of Mini Tins, which will include two card packs, a promo card, and a coin. Eevee has been one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since the days of Red and Blue, and it seems like the Trading Card Game is going all out to celebrate it with this new expansion. In total, the set will feature more than 175 cards.

Do you plan on buying any of the cards from Pokemon’s Prismatic Evolutions set? Which of the Eevee promo cards are you hoping to get? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!