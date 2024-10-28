Pokemon TCG Reveals How to Get Exclusive Surging Sparks Promo Cards

A new Pokemon Trading Card Game promotion is set to go live next month. Fans that spend $15 on qualifying Pokemon cards at participating retailers will receive two free promo cards. The cards include Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Terapagos. All four Pokemon cards also have a Pokemon Horizons: The Series stamp. Getting all four cards will require about $45 or more in purchases, as each of the Paldean starter cards has been paired with Terapagos. The card two-packs will be found at the following retailers in North America:

Best Buy: Fuecoco and Terapagos GameStop: Sprigatito and Terapagos Pokemon Center: Quaxly and Terapagos

The promotion for these cards will begin on November 8th, which happens to be the same day that the Surging Sparks expansion is released in North America. That timing works out pretty nicely, as Pokemon TCG fans will have plenty of new products to spend money on that day. That should make it more worthwhile to obtain these promo cards, as opposed to releasing them when there isn’t anything new. For those unfamiliar with the expansion, Surging Sparks will feature cards from multiple sets that have been released in Japan, including SuperCharged Breaker, which just debuted in the region earlier this month. In total, the expansion will feature more than 250 cards.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear if the GameStop and Best Buy promotions will be available to those who purchase the cards online, or only at physical store locations. We also don’t know if this will apply to those that have already preordered any of the Surging Sparks products. As of this writing, neither company’s website has any information about the promotion. With Surging Sparks and these promo cards set to be released in less than two weeks, we should get more information sometime in the near future. Fans planning to make a purchase through Pokemon Center should note that the retailer has free shipping for orders over $20, which is just $5 more than the limit needed to get the Quaxly and Terapagos promo pack.

It’s not really clear why the promo cards were given a Pokemon Horizons stamp, other than the fact that these four Pokemon all play major roles in the animated series. The show’s cast does not appear alongside these Pokemon, and the artwork doesn’t seem to be designed to look like it does on the show. The only explanation is that The Pokemon Company wants to continue building awareness around the show, which will be getting its next batch of episodes on November 22nd. The series is currently streaming on Netflix, and features a cast of new characters in the lead following the departure of Ash Ketchum.

Do you plan on grabbing any of these Pokemon TCG promo cards? Were you already planning on buying some Surging Sparks cards?