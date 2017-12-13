Pokemon TCG to Explore An Alternate Universe in “Ultra Prism” Expansion

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is taking players to a twisted version of a popular Pokemon world location.

Earlier today, the Pokemon Company officially announced “Ultra Prism,” the next expansion of the popular collectible card game. “Ultra Prism” will focus mainly on Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, along with a few favorite Pokemon from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the expansion came out in Japan last month, we wondered why there was such a strong focus on the characters and Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Well, the Pokemon Company explained this by noting that “Ultra Prism” would explore an alternate version of the Sinnoh region.

“Echoing the story line from the recently released video games Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon,” a press release announcing the new expansion read. “This latest Pokémon TCG expansion is set in an alternate version of Sinnoh, one of the twisted parallel regions that players can reach by traveling through an Ultra Wormhole.”

The new expansion will also feature a new powerful type of card called “Prism Star” cards, which have the ability to totally devastate opponents’ decks. Players can only have one of each “Prism Star” card in their deck and have to permanently discard it when it faints. On the plus side, players only gain one prize when they beat a “Prism Star” card, which separates it from other powerful cards in the game.

The new “Prism Star” expansion comes out on February 2, 2018. As with other expansions, players can buy individual booster packs, an Elite Trainers Box, or theme decks to collect the new cards.