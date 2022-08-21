Pokemon TCG Reveals New Card Type for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has officially revealed its new Scarlet and Violet card set, which will feature the return of Pokemon-ex cards. These cards were first introduced during the Ruby & Sapphire era of the game, and are more powerful than standard Pokemon cards. The new Pokemon-ex cards will be available as Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 evolutions, similar to their first appearances in the game, and will have lower energy costs, which can immediately make an impact in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Furthermore, it was teased that some ex cards will have additional abilities tied to the Terastal phenomenon found in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet card games.

Full details about the new card mechanics remain unclear, but it's almost certain that it will become the dominant card type in the Pokemon Trading Card Game for the next few years. The Pokemon Trading Card Game has made its most powerful cards equivalent to Pokemon utilizing the new battle mechanic in main series Pokemon games. Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, and Dynamax Pokemon have all appeared in the Pokemon TCG in some capacity in recent series.

Players will likely not see the new ex cards enter active gameplay until next year. While Japan will launch its first Scarlet and Violet Pokemon card set in late 2022, other regions won't get the new cards until 2023. In the meantime, players will see the return of the Lost Zone mechanic in Lost Origin, a set due for release in 2023. Additionally, players can expect to see one more Sword & Shield card set release in late 2022, along with a special set released just in time for the holidays. Players may also see the release of the long-awaited Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, a new app available for mobile devices that will allow players to play the Pokemon TCG online against other players.