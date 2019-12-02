Tumblr’s Top 10 Pokemon Includes Some Major Upsets

As Tumblr does year after year, the social media platform has released its year in review, which looks back at the past year (in this case, October 2018 through October 2019) and offers a temperature check for the state of fandom across multiple different verticals, genres, and mediums. When it comes to gaming, Tumblr often puts out which games are most popular on the platform, but this year? This year it took things one step further and included the top Pokemon on Tumblr in 2019.

“We’ve always thought about putting it in Year in Review, and because Pokemon had such a huge year, I wanted to include that list, and as a team we saw some really interesting trends in how people talk about characters, and that’s why we went all in with them this year,” Amanda Brennan, head of content insights and social at Tumblr, says. “It’s just a different way to look at the state of a fandom, because again, I think really the overarching thread here is Tumblr is very character driven and very invested in characters that are multifaceted and layered.”

Perhaps most interesting about Tumblr’s list? There’s several major upsets, including an entirely new Pokemon beating out several iconic classics, and popular ‘mons like Gengar (#14) and Yamper (#15) didn’t even make the top 10. Given that Tumblr’s full list only goes out to 30, and there’s hundreds and hundreds of Pokemon, don’t be surprised to not see your personal favorite make it in.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch.

Keep reading to check out Tumblr’s top 10 Pokemon of 2019!

10. Charmander

9. Mewtwo

8. Squirtle

7. Eevee

6. Grookey

5. Scorbunny

4. Bulbasaur

3. Sobble

2. Wooloo

1. Pikachu