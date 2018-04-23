Pokemon Ultra Sun, Moon On Sale At Amazon

If you’ve been wanting to pick up Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Ultra Moon for your Nintendo 3DS, but don’t quite feel like paying the full $40 price for it, have we found a deal for you.

Amazon has put both versions of the game on sale for a limited time, down to $30 apiece. And you also get free two-day shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Ultra Sun game can be purchased here, and you can pick up Pokemon Ultra Moon here.

Both of these entries in the Pokémon saga have been pretty popular over the past few months, so snagging them for a sale price certainly isn’t a bad thing.

Here’s the product description, in case you missed it:

“A new light shines on the Alola region! Take on the role of a Pokémon Trainer and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma’s new forms: Dusk Mane Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Sun game and Dawn Wings Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Moon game. You can encounter and battle 400+ Pokémon, including new forms. A brand-new showdown awaits!

Discover the Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala’s new Z-Moves and their mysterious connection to the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma. Then venture into Ultra Wormholes to explore the Ultra Beasts’ home world, encounter every Legendary Pokémon, and uncover Ultra Megalopolis, a dark world where Necrozma has stolen the light. On the bright side, the Alola region has new activities, and fresh landscapes to explore with some assistance from your powered-up Rotom Dex. You’ll need all the help you can get if you’re going to stop Giovanni, Ghetsis, and the rest of Team Rainbow Rocket from taking over the Alola region!

A new light shines on the Alola region! Take on the role of a Pokemon Trainer and encounter Pokemon, uncover new tales, and unravel the mystery behind the two forms reminiscent of the Legendary Pokemon. These new titles power up the Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon content with new story additions and features, earning them the name “Ultra!” Another adventure is about to begin!”

We’re not sure when this sale will be over, so you might want to get your orders in now!

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon are available now for Nintendo 3DS and 2DS.

Disclaimer: By clicking on the links above, WWG may earn a small commission from the site. We certainly appreciate your support!