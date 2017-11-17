Here’s What’s New in ‘Pokemon Ultra Sun’ and ‘Ultra Moon’

The next phase of your Pokemon adventure is about to begin, trainers. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon are finally available, and this is much more than a simple re-branding with a little bonus DLC. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon feature brand new content that will surprise even veteran trainers, and brand new Pokemon and Z-Moves.

This morning Nintendo and The Pokemon Company sent out an impressive press release detailing all of the new content we can look forward to in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Brace yourselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A brand-new story — In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, a brand-new story unfolds featuring Necrozma alongside the Legendary duo Solgaleo and Lunala. Ominous dark clouds begin to spread and the secrets of Necrozma and the Alola region, which were never disclosed in the previous games, will finally come to light.

Different Pokémon — As you explore Alola in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, you’ll meet Pokémon in the region that didn’t appear in Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon. You’ll see some familiar faces, too, alongside some newly discovered Ultra Beasts.

New areas to explore — Discover new areas across Alola like Pikachu Valley, new beaches and more, as well as the worlds that lie beyond the Ultra Wormhole. Players can ride on the Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala to travel through the Ultra Wormhole to reach the various worlds that lie beyond it.

New Z-Moves — In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, players will discover a new Z-Power Ring which, when activated, allows them to use an even wider variety of Z-Moves. There is a variety of brand-new Z-Moves for players to discover on their adventures.

Exciting new gameplay features — Players can take to the waves with Mantine Surf, take amazing pictures in the Alola Photo Club, fight their way through the new Battle Agency and more on their adventure through the Alola region.

Which version will you be picking up, and what are you looking forward to most? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter!