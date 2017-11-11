Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Brings Back the Best Pikachu Ever

Two amazing Pikachu variants are coming back in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Players with early copies of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon have confirmed that players can get both Surfing Pikachu and Flying Pikachu as prizes in the game. Players can earn both versions of Pikachu by obtaining high scores in the Mantine Surfing minigames.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surfing Pikachu can be earned by getting the high score at all four Surf Spots. Once players obtain Surfing Pikachu, the owner/manager of the Surf Spots challenges players to beat their first high scores with the Flying Pikachu as a prize.

The History of Surfing Pikachu

It might seem odd that a little electric rodent can surf or fly, but both have a long tradition in the Pokemon franchise. Players could originally obtain a Surfing Pikachu by beating the Master Ball division of Pokemon Stadium‘s Prime Cup using only Pokemon originally obtained from a player’s Game Boy Pokemon games.

The Surfing Pikachu could then be used in Pokemon Yellow to unlock a special minigame called Pikachu’s Beach that featured Pikachu doing tricks on waves. Players who used Surfing Pikachu to travel through the Kanto and Johto regions also got to see a special Surfing Pikachu sprite as they surfed over water.

Flying Pikachu also appeared in the opening of Pokemon Yellow as a Pikachu floating in the sky via balloons tied to its body. Unlike Surfing Pikachu, Flying Pikachu couldn’t be obtained in any Pokemon game – players could only get it via special distributions and events.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon marks the first time that either Pikachu variant is available in a main series Pokemon game. You can grab both when Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon comes out on November 17th.

Poll