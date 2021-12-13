Pokemon Unite Reveals Dragonite’s Release Date

Pokemon Unite will add its next Pokemon this week. Pokemon Unite has confirmed that Dragonite will be officially coming to the game on December 19th. The game’s developers released a brief trailer showing off the Pokemon’s movesets and confirming that Dragonite will be a Ranged All-Rounder in the game, meaning that it’ll have more balanced stats than an offensive or defensive specialist. You can check out the trailer below – please note that the tweet has the wrong date listed, and that December 19th is the correct release date.

One unique aspect to Dragonite is that it’s boosted basic attack (which occurs on every third basic attack) differs based on its evolution. Dratini fires a water blast that heals Dratini and reduces its cooldown time, Dragonair fires a thunder blast that briefly stuns opponents, and Dragonite fires a fire blast that deals more damage. Based on early leaks of Dragonite’s moveset, it appears that the Pokemon will have builds based around boosting its own damage through various moves.

Dragonite will be added as part of the game’s upcoming Holiday Event, which launches on December 15th. In addition to Dragonite coming to the game, the event will also give both the Remoat Island and Shivre City maps new overlays featuring brand new Pokemon and holiday decorations. While Delibird and Articuno will appear as wild Pokemon in Shivre City, Tauros, Beartic, Cubchoo, Stantler, and Panpour will appear as wild Pokemon in Remoat Island. Remoat Island has already received its holiday overlay, which players can view when they enter a game.

The event will also include a special 4 v 4 mode, in which players enter without a battle item. However, when they defeat Delibird, they are gifted with one of nine battle items. When players are knocked out, they become a snowman that can still move around the stage, but they can’t attack until the snow melts away. Other bonuses and gifts will also be available, through limited time special trials, an Illumination Challenge in which players collect light by completing challenges, which can then be exchanged for light, and a photo challenge in which players unlock holiday items by collecting snowflakes and filling out a photo.

Pokemon Unite is available as a free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.