Pokemon Unite Leak Teases Addition of Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Pokemon Unite is set to add another fan-favorite Pokemon in August. Recent datamine leaks have revealed that Tyranitar will be added to the popular MOBA-style game in August. Tyranitar will be an all-rounder. No additional details were revealed about its playstyle, but the leaker Eclipse claimed that it would be released for August 16th. Eclipse also shared several datamined images of rock-themed Holowear, suggesting that the next Season Pass would be themed around rock-and-roll. Additionally, Eclipse also shared a surprising image of a Gigantamax Pikachu and a Surfing Pikachu datamined from the game, so it appears that the Dynamax mechanic will somehow be incorporated into the game.

Tyranitar is the third Pokemon poised to be released for Pokemon Unite in the next two months. Previous leaks have indicated that Glaceon and Buzzwole will also be added in late July/early August. Buzzwole notably is the first Ultra Beast to be added to Pokemon Unite, while Glaceon will be the third Eevee evolution added to the roster. None of these additions have been confirmed, but the Pokemon Unite leak community is usually pretty accurate.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.