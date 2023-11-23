Pokemon Unite Confirms Meowscarada Release Date

Pokemon Unite's creators previously confirmed three different Pokemon that would be added to the game over the course of a few months: Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada. The first two of those are in the Pokemon MOBA already which leaves Meowscarada, and for those who've been waiting on that character's arrival, we finally have a release date. The Pokemon Unite socials revealed this week that Meowscarada will be added to the game on December 7th. TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company also teased the arrival of several holiday events around this time including a holiday-themed battle pass.

Like other Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, Meowscarada will go through its evolutions over the course of a match as it levels up, so players will play first as Sprigatito, then as Floragato, and finally as Meowscarada towards the end. Some brief gameplay for the Pokemon was shared back when it was teased for Pokemon Unite, but a full list of the abilities it uses has not been revealed yet.

✨ Meowscarada joins #PokemonUNITE on December 7! ✨



Additionally, a holiday-themed battle mode and several Holiday events are coming soon. Look forward to more information! pic.twitter.com/SdmVySdYxg — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 23, 2023

The tweet above confirmed the arrival date for Meowscarada, but it didn't offer much else. Not much in the way of what that Pokemon will be like, at least. The tweet did at least give some indication as to what other events will accompany it in December whenever it's added, but anyone who's been around Pokemon Unite for awhile (or any service game, for that matter) probably could've guessed that we'd get seasonal events soon.

If you do want to see some Meowscarada, the Pokemon makes an appearance towards the end of the video below which was shared months ago back when the trio of newcomers was announced.

Meowscarada's Leaked Abilities and Release Plans

Though not much has officially been shared about the new Pokemon, we've got some very unofficial leaks to look to for info about Meowscarada. Twitter user and Pokemon Unite dataminer ElChicoEevee is owed thanks for those after they shared a list of the Pokemon's various abilities it can choose from in Pokemon Unite.

You can find that lengthy list here, but for those just wanting to know what Meowscarada's ultimate Unite ability looks like, those details on Floral Flourish are found below:

"Has the user move instantly to the designated location, creating a whirlwind of flowers around itself that continually deals damage to opposing Pokemon," the ability's description reads. "While using this move, the user cannot use other attacks, and the move can be canceled if it is used again."

According to the same user, there will apparently be an event around Meowscarada's release where users will be able to get the license for the Pokemon for free. It'll be a petal-themed event appropriate for the release of a Pokemon like this one and will task players with collecting petals of different colors in order to obtain the Meowscarada license.

Meowscarada will come to Pokemon Unite on December 7th, so expect gameplay spotlights, breakdowns, and more to share info on the Pokemon between now and then.