Pokemon Unite Is Getting a Subscription Service

Pokemon Unite is adding a new subscription service that'll grant players extra rewards and incentives for a monthly fee. Some of the benefits advertised already include different Holowear cosmetics for players to equip their Pokemon with as well as various outfits pieces for the Trainers themselves to wear. The price has been set at 1150 Yen each month for right now with no other currency options confirmed at this time, so it's unclear what the global rollout of this feature will look like assuming one is planned.

News of the new Pokemon Unite subscription called the "Unite Membership" has not yet been shared on socials but has already been talked about over on the Japanese site for the game. Listing out the different rewards included in the membership, it says those who subscribe will get a special "Holoware of the Month," two weekly Unite License Trials, two weekly Holowear License Trials, exclusive chat balloons and icon frames, a 10% discount on Trainer Fashion, and 40 Aeos Gems per day.

Looking at that rundown, you're essentially paying for the 40 daily Aeos Gems and the monthly Holoware as well as the chat balloons and icon frames if you're into those sorts of features. The discount on Trainer Fashion is fine but still requires you to spend your own currency to get the actual cosmetics while the trials may not be nearly as useful for those who are already content with what they've unlocked by now. The price of 1,150 Yen comes out to just under $9 with the membership's various rewards spaced out throughout the month.

Whether you're playing on the Nintendo Switch or the mobile version of the game, you'll be able to take part in this membership option assuming it's released in a region where you're playing. You'll start getting the benefits of the subscription as soon as you enroll, but the rewards are non-transferrable between the Switch and mobile platforms.

This pass was revealed alongside other features coming in the April 28th update which should be releasing around now in Japan. Other regional accounts and pages for the game have not yet discussed this subscription feature getting a wider release, but it's likely that'll happen soon now that it's rolling out in Japan.