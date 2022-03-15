Pokemon Unite Update Makes Changes to Blastoise, Mr. Mime, and More

A new update is now live in Pokemon Unite, bringing the game up to version 1.4.1.7. The latest version of the Pokemon MOBA adds a number of changes to its playable characters, including Mr. Mime, Blastoise, Cramorant, and more. As with any MOBA game, small character tweaks can quickly add up to make a very big difference, so it will be interesting to see how players react to the latest batch, and what kind of overall impact they’ll have on the game; hopefully the changes prove positive! Patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

DETAILS

Blastoise: Rapid Spin

Move Upgrade

Mr. Mime: Guard Swap

Changed to “Creates a link between the user and the Pokémon thismove hits, swapping the user’s Defense and Sp. Def stats with those ofthe linked Pokémon. If the linked Pokémon is an opposing Pokémon, thismove deals damage over time to it and decreases its movement speed whilealso increasing the user’s movement speed. If the linked Pokémon is anally Pokémon, this move increases the movement speed of that Pokémon andthe user. These effects will persist as long as the two Pokémon remainlinked. The link will disappear if the user and the linked Pokémon aretoo far apart, if the user attempts to target another Pokémon, or byother factors.”

Mr. Mime: Confusion

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Mr. Mime: Psychic

Controls adjusted.

Cramorant: Dive

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. actions adjusted.

Move Upgrade

Cramorant: Air Slash

Cooldown lengthened.

Alolan Ninetales: boosted attack

Controls adjusted.

Alolan Ninetales: Aurora Veil

Changed to “Has the user leap to the designated location and createan aurora around itself that reduces damage received by the user andally Pokémon in the area of effect. While the user is inside the aurora,its movement speed is increased and its basic attacks become boostedattacks. These boosted attacks restore the user’s HP when they dealdamage.”

Lucario: Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Effects on the user weakened.

Greedent: The following stats have been decreased: movement speed

Greedent: Tackle

Cooldown lengthened.

Greedent: Defense Curl

Effects on the user weakened.

Eldegosss: Cotton Guard

Effects on the user weakened.

Eldegoss: Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

Unite Move charge rate increased.

Decidueye: Spirit Shackle

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Move Upgrade

Decidueye: Unite Move: Nock Nock

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Zeraora: Volt Switch

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Trevenant: The following stats have been increased:

Movement speed

Bug Fixes

Trevenant: Wood Hammer

This move’s HP decrease has been weakened.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Trevenant: Pain Split

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move’s movement speed increase has been strengthened.

Tsareena

Stat Increases

Tsareena: Trop Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Tsareena: Stomp

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar: Unite Move: Fairy Frolic

The amount the following stats increase at level-up has been adjusted: Sp. Atk

Gengar: boosted attack

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hoopa: Shadow Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Hoopa: Hyperspace Hole

Cooldown lengthened.

Hoopa – Hoopa Confined: Basic Attack

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Hoopa – Hoopa Confined: Hyperspace Fury

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Aegislash: Sacred Sword

Fixed bug(s) that affected the following:

Area of Effect

Slow Smoke

Cooldown lengthened.

Effect weakened.

