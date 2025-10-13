Pokemon Wind and Waves Reportedly Revealed in New Gen 10 Leak

New Pokemon leaks have started to flood online thanks to data mining efforts of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Most of these leaks have been about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sequel, but now information about Pokemon Gen 10 is starting to surface as well. Right now, the details are somewhat limited, but there is some salient information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game, which has not been formally announced but has been heavily rumored.

Over on the social media platform X, Centro Leaks has relayed word that Pokemon Gen 10 is going to be called Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Waves. Adding to this, it is claimed that the theme is “Infinity” and that the games are being directed by Shigeru Ohmori. In addition to this, Centro Leaks relays word that the games are set in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, which runs contrary to previous rumors claiming they were set in the Greek islands.

More Details

It’s important to note that mention of Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Waves, its director, and the theme, are all the product of datamining leaks being circulated online. Meanwhile, there is a document within these leaks that reveals the aforementioned setting, but it’s from 2021, and possibly dated. However, well-known Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu has come out and claimed this information is still accurate. Adding to this, he calls it an “archipelago map.”

Centro leaks continue by claiming the two legendary Pokemon are two ancient Pokemon who only “accept humans who have properly raised and bred Pokemon.” Both are associated with storms, with one being specifically associated with the wind and another associated with the waves. The leak also mentions “Seed Pokemon,” which are a new type of baby Pokemon. A new battle mechanic involving the weather is also mentioned.

There are also some details on the game’s protagonist, who is described as a “city kid” whose mother wins a trip in the lottery, bringing the family on vacation. Accompanying the protagonist is a baby sibling, who will apparently grow up over the course of the game. When they arrive on the island, they find it being destroyed by a chairman who previously built a resort where Pokemon and humans could live together in harmony. However, after a Pokemon kills one of his two sons, he’s left hating Pokemon. The bad guys in the game, meanwhile, are a land development company presumably working with the chairman. The chairman does have another son, but he’s not actually your rival, even though you may think he would be. Rather, your rival is a friend you make on the island.

Not only is everything here a mixture of leak and speculation, but it all comes through translation, where sometimes vital context and meaning are lost. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo has commented on this new leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.