Top 5 Pokémon Spin-Off Games on Console, Ranked Worst to Best

Pokemon is a juggernaut franchise for a reason. From the anime to the physical TCG to the main series games, it seems there’s a Pokemon product just about anywhere you turn. We’ve seen no shortage of ways to engage with our favorite Pokemon in the franchise’s nearly 30-year history. And that naturally includes several experimental spin-off games, in addition to the main series lineup. But not every Pokemon spin-off has gone on to become a fan favorite.

The Legends games like the upcoming Legends: Z-A occupy a sort of in-between space. Not quite a main series game, not quite a full-on spinoff. But setting those unique games aside, it’s generally pretty easy to tell a spin-off from a main series entry. Pokemon has given us all manner of genres and styles of games, including the upcoming Pokopia life sim. But in my opinion, these 5 console spin-offs are the best offerings we’ve seen in Pokemon history. Here’s why.

5. Pokemon Rumble

Yes, Pokemon Rumble has the honor of being the worst-reviewed Nintendo franchise. But there’s a reason it makes the top 5 Pokemon spin-offs list, and that’s potential. After all, Pokemon Rumble saw multiple attempts to stick the landing for a reason. At its core, the concept for this game showed a lot of promise. In fact, it probably laid the foundation for today’s free-to-play mobile and Switch spin-off, Pokemon Unite.

In Pokemon Rumble, players get to engage in real-time melee combat as toy versions of Pokemon. It introduced real-time battles and playing as Pokemon to a generation of players, and it’s clear that The Pokemon Company remains interested in those concepts today. Despite the franchise’s poor reviews, many fans have fond memories of the game, and some are hoping to see a new entry in the series at some point.

4. Hey You, Pikachu

This game did not perform well with critics or user ratings. But it did perform exceptionally well with Nintendogs kiddos like me. Hey You, Pikachu! was ahead of its time, using voice controls to let you speak with and control Pikachu. Its poor reviews stem largely from the fact that those voice controls didn’t always, um, work. But as a kid who wanted to have her own pet Pikachu, this game looms large in my memories, and I think it deserves another shot.

Like Pokemon Rumble, this game earns its spot in part because of the promise it shows. Imagine, if you will, a modern return to the Hey You, Pikachu! model. A sort of Pokemon Nintendogs with the benefit of modern technology to make Pikachu’s voice commands actually work. Though gaming wasn’t quite ready to make Hey You, Pikachu! great when it released, the gimmick is fun for its target age range, and I’d like to see this one make a comeback.

3. Pokemon Conquest

This spin-off is also a crossover, and it is one of the more inventive entries in Pokemon history. Pokemon Conquest brings a Poke-spin to the Nobunaga’s Ambition series, resulting in a unique tactical RPG vibe. Pokemon each know only one move, and you need to engage in a sort of mini rhythm game to bond with new Pokemon for your team.

Despite being a bit of an odd spin on the Pokemon concept, Pokemon Conquest was pretty popular, especially with fans of games like Fire Emblem. And compared to many spin-offs, which earned mid to poor reviews, it garnered an 80 on Metacritic at releast. Pokemon Conquest could’ve spawned a new way to approach the Pokemon RPG, but alas, it never saw a sequel. But many players have long hoped for a follow-up, proving that this spin-off really left an impression on a generation of gamers.

2. Pokemon Stadium

Ah, Pokemon Stadium. There were battles in this game, but really, the triumph of this spin-off was in its incredibly enjoyable mini-games. The first game brings in the original 151 in all their 3D glory for the first time. It let you battle it out with Pokemon from your Game Boy games or build new teams to take on multiplayer battle action.

I don’t remember much about battling in this game, but I think about the mini-games in this and Pokemon Stadium 2 on a regular basis. From Lickitung slurping up sushi to various bug-types testing their accuracy at log cutting, these mini-games were just plain fun to play with friends. It’s frankly a shame we’ve never seen modern entries in this franchise, which ended with Pokemon Stadium 2.

1. Pokemon Snap

Of all the spin-offs on this list, Pokemon Snap is the only one to have a relatively recent sequel. New Pokemon Snap arrived in 2021, and most fans felt it was a solid follow-up to our nostalgic fave. The concept of these games is so simple – you travel through the world, trying to take the best possible pictures of Pokemon in the wild. And yet, it offers endless entertainment and hidden surprises to unlock by setting up the perfect conditions.

The original Pokemon Snap introduced us to this concept, and it did so wonderfully despite the graphical limitations of the Nintendo 64. Each new area brought new Pokemon to uncover, and figuring out how to unlock the perfect photo was a fun and engaging challenge. While it sounds boring as a pitch, Pokemon Snap managed to be a solidly fun and rewarding experience. It remains one of the most unique and engaging Pokemon spin-offs to date, which is likely why it earned the honor of spawning New Pokemon Snap in 2021.

