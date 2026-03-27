PS5 Prices Are Going Up Again Next Week, Here’s What to Expect

Just last year, most major consoles increased in price. That included a price hike for all 3 PS5 models on the market. Recent rumors suggested that another PS5 price increase was imminent. And now, Sony has confirmed the bad news that all 3 PS5 models will once again increase in price, effective April 2nd. Gamers who’ve been planning to add a PS5 to their collection have just a few days to snag one at its current price before the cost goes up yet again in key regions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in August 2025, the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro all went up by roughly $50 over their prior prices. Now, a March 27th post on the PlayStation blog confirms yet another price increase. And this one is going to sting, as the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are going up by a whopping $100 USD. As for the PS5 Pro? That’s a price increase of just about $150 USD over its August 2025 price point.

PS5, PS5 Pro, And PSP Getting Major Price Increases This April

Image courtesy of PLayStation

According to the PlayStation blog post, the decision to increase PS5 prices comes as a result of “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.” The post goes on to note that the price increases are necessary to “ensure [PlayStation] can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players.” Then, PlayStation lists out the new suggested retail prices for all 3 PS5 models, plus the PlayStation Portal remote player.

Where last August saw prices rise by about $50 USD, this next jump is closer to $100 or more on most products. The updated prices listed in the blog are effective for the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Japan. Gamers in other regions may also see price changes and are encouraged to “check with [their] local retailer” for updates. For those based in the U.S., here are the price changes you can expect starting April 2nd:

PS5 : $649.99 (up from $549.99)

: $649.99 (up from $549.99) PS5 Digital Edition: $599.99 (up from $499.99)

$599.99 (up from $499.99) PS5 Pro: $899.99 (up from $749.99)

$899.99 (up from $749.99) PlayStation Portal: $249.99 (up from $199.00)

For the updated prices in other impacted areas, you can check out the official PlayStation blog post or contact your local retail location.

Image courtesy of PlayStation

While the price increases aren’t exactly surprising given ongoing economic pressures and shortages on key electronic components, they are nevertheless frustrating for gamers. As these prices won’t go into effect until April 2nd, you may still have about a week to get a PS5 or PSP at the current prices before they go up by roughly $100 across the board.

PlayStation is far from the only console that’s seen price increases in recent years. The original Nintendo Switch and current-gen Xbox consoles have also seen price hikes in 2025. It’s quite possible we will see these gaming companies follow suit with additional price increases in the near future, as well. For now, though, nothing is official, and Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles remain at their current prices.

Are you planning to buy a new console in the near future? Or do the prices have you sticking with your current setup? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!