Pokemon Declares 2025 the Year of Eevee

2025 might be the Year of the Snake, but as far as Pokemon fans are concerned, it’s the Year of Eevee instead. Today, The Pokemon Company debuted a special new piece of artwork celebrating the event, and announced that Pokemon Center will be offering all kinds of new Eevee merchandise throughout 2025. This will include new toys, new plushies, new clothing, and more. Right now, fans can check out Pokemon Doll plushies based on Eevee and its eight “Eeveelutions.” A new figure series called Evolving Personalities will also make its debut soon, featuring nine different pieces based on each of Eevee’s forms.

So far, three of the Evolving Personalities figures have been revealed: Splashes featuring Vaporeon, Skillful Strategy featuring Jolteon, and Satisfied Snooze with Flareon. The other six figures have only seen their silhouettes revealed, with full figures set to be announced at some point in the future. The Pokemon Center website has also set up a special page that will be updated with the Year of Eevee arrivals throughout 2025.

Pokemon’s evolving personalities figure line

While all of this should be exciting news for fans of Eevee, the biggest thing to celebrate in 2025 might be the arrival of the new Pokemon TCG set, which will be arriving later this month. Scarlet and Violet – Prismatic Evolutions will put a big focus on Eevee and its various evolutions. As this is a special set, individual booster packs will not be sold in stores. Instead, fans can get the new cards by purchasing bigger sets that are accompanied by various Eevee themed items. These will include things like binders, stickers, posters, and tech stickers. Basically, you’re going to have no shortage of Eevee related merchandise to find throughout the year!

At this time, it remains to be seen whether this initiative will extend beyond merchandise. However, Pokemon fans in general should have a lot to look forward to! At some point this year, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch. Details about the game are pretty slim right now, but the title will take place in the Kalos region from Pokemon X and Y. We should learn a lot more about the game sometime within the next two months. Pokemon Day is held every year on February 27th, so it’s a safe bet we’ll find out more during that event.

The Kalos generation was pretty notable for Eevee fans, as it introduced Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution. Since then, we’ve had three different Pokemon generations: Sun and Moon, Sword and Shield, and Scarlet and Violet. None of those games introduced a new Eevee form, and there are still plenty of Pokemon types that don’t have a dedicated Eeveelution. It remains to be seen whether that will ever change, but fans can keep hoping!

Do you plan on checking out any of the new Eevee themed merch this year? What Pokemon content are you hoping to see in 2025?