Pokimane Reveals Why She Has Missed Out on A Lot of Money

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and has been for a couple of years. What the streamer's net worth is, nobody knows for certain, but it's estimated to be in the millions. However, along the way, Pokimane has missed out on a lot of money, and according to the streamer, her guilty conscience is to blame.

There are two big trends on Twitch right now: hot tub streams and gambling streams. Both are controversial, but both have springboarded many streamers from obscurity to Internet fame. Speaking about the latter, Pokimane revealed her guilty conscience has always prevented her from cashing in on the trend, which in turn has caused the streamer to lose out on a lot of money and sponsorships. However, it's a small price to pay to be able to sleep at night, according to Pokimane.

"I have a really hard time telling what other people to do, like whether to gamble on stream or do this or do that," said Pokimane during a recent Twitch stream. "I've personally always had such a guilty conscience that from the get-go when I started streaming I just x-ed out the categories of gambling, alcohol/drinking, drugs obviously, anything of the sort. And to be honest, I've missed out on a lot of big money and a lot of sponsorships because of that, but I sleep easy at night knowing that it's not via my streams that anyone got themselves into perhaps an unfortunate or shitty situation. Not to say it's the fault or responsibility of any streamer. I really think it's the type of thing that you really need to decide for yourself, but that's how I personally go about things."

If you were wondering why Pokimane has never been involved in a gambling stream, well this is why. Of course, over time, this could change, but it sounds like the streamer feels very strongly about not participating and there's no reason to expect this to change.

