Nintendo Switch 2 Confirmed to Get Major Survival Game in the Future

One of the biggest survival games on the market is seemingly making its way to Nintendo Switch 2, but we don’t yet know when. Perhaps more than any other genre, survival games have blown up over the past decade. Titles like Subnautica, Rust, Palworld, Valheim, The Forest, and so many others have come about and have gone on to be massive hits. Despite this, Nintendo platforms haven’t always received some of these big-name survival titles for themselves, much to the dismay of fans. Fortunately, for those eager for more experiences in this genre, a massive survival title is now slated for Switch 2.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Studio Wildcard co-founder and director Jeremy Stieglitz confirmed that Ark: Survival Ascended is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Released in 2023, Survival Ascended is a remake of the hugely popular Ark: Survival Evolved made within Unreal Engine 5. Although the game has received a bit of a mixed response from players thus far, Studio Wildcard continues to update Survival Ascended frequently to improve it. Now, as part of these future upgrades, the developer is looking to port the game to Switch 2 consoles as well.

“It’s in active development,” Stieglitz said of the Switch 2 iteration of Ark: Survival Ascended. “I can’t tell you when it’s gonna come out, because there’s still some unknowns. But we have builds on Nintendo Switch 2, straight up, and it is only doable because of that newer version [of Unreal].”

The newer version of Unreal Engine 5 that Stieglitz is referring to is that of version 5.7. This revamp of the hugely popular game engine is said to bring about a litany of performance upgrades that will improve the current edition of Ark: Survival Ascended that is already available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Because of these improvements, Studio Wildcard is also now capable of bringing the game to Switch 2, which is something that wouldn’t have been feasible at this time last year.

Currently, Studio Wildcard has yet to reveal a trailer for Ark: Survival Ascended, so we still don’t know what the game will look like when running on Switch 2 hardware. To know that Survival Ascended is in development for the platform at this very moment, though, suggests that we could see something more definitive from this port in the months ahead.

