Popular Animal Crossing Competitor Shadow Drops New Switch 2 Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold its fair share of Switch consoles, as players bought new consoles just to start a new save. The iconic cozy game recently confirmed a major update, along with a dedicated Switch 2 edition. And now, one of its biggest rivals has followed suit with a surprise reveal. On November 13th, Hello Kitty Island Adventure revealed its new Switch 2 edition… and released it on the same day. This upgraded version of the game is available now.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure was a smash hit when it released for Nintendo Switch and PC earlier this year. After a previous life on Apple Arcade, the game found new life in its console and PC release. The game continues to evolve with new seasonal events and its first DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, which came out in September. Now, Switch 2 gamers can upgrade to an enhanced edition. Here’s what we know about the surprise launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure for Switch 2.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Arrives on Switch 2 with New Trailer

To celebrate the surprise launch of the Switch 2 edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink shared a new trailer. This cozy but brief video isn’t narrated, so it’s easy to miss the new Switch 2 features it’s meant to highlight. The trailer shows off the enhanced graphics with a look at some of the key features of the game, and offers a few “blink and you’ll miss it” insights into what’s next with this version. Thankfully, the official product description offers a bit more insight.

First and foremost, the Switch 2 edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure features enhanced resolution. This makes the game look crisper on Switch 2 compared to the Switch edition, and is pretty much a given for a Switch 2 upgrade at this point. So, what else is new?

Like the upcoming Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing, the multiplayer aspects of Hello Kitty Island Adventure are getting a Camera upgrade. Players will be able to see each other’s video when playing with video on in GameChat. In addition, the Switch 2 version of Hello Kitty Island Adventure will offer support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. In a game with plenty of decorating components, that’s certainly a welcome feature.

Image courtesy of Sunblink and Sanrio

Beyond that, the Switch 2 edition of Hello Kitty Island Adventure delivers the same core gameplay experience. Just with a few enhancements designed specifically for the Switch 2 console. The Switch 2 edition of the game is priced at $49.99, making it $10 more than the original Switch version. That’s pretty standard pricing practice for Switch vs Switch 2 editions we’ve seen so far. Those who already own the Switch version of the game can buy the $10 upgrade pack to get the Switch 2 enhancements.

If you don’t want to upgrade, the original game should work just fine on the Switch 2 thanks to backwards compatibility. That said, some players have noticed compatibility issues when playing the Switch version on Switch 2 after recent updates. Hopefully, those will get smoothed out with future updates. But for those eager to get enhanced graphics and mouse controls, or to play with CameraPlay, the Switch 2 upgrade is now available.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available on mobile via Apple Arcade, PC, Nintendo Switch, and now Nintendo Switch 2.

