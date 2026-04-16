Highly Anticipated Open-World Survival Game Sets Early Access Release Date

Survival games span a wide variety of subgenres, from horror to cozy and everything in between. That’s part of what makes these games, which challenge you to get creative to meet your basic needs, continue to be popular. There’s a survival game suited to just about anyone’s tastes. And if you love your survival games with a dash of magic, you no doubt have had your eye on Witchspire. The cozy open-world survival crafting game is coming for the Hogwarts Legacy fans, and now, we know exactly when we can play it.

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Witchspire has the potential to be huge, and not just because it already has over 200K wishlists on Steam. It combines farming, crafting, spellcraft, and creature-collecting in a massive open world. And it even offers co-op, something Hogwarts Legacy never has. The game had an impressive showing during February’s Steam Next Fest, leaving many eager to know when we can truly step into this magical world. Today, Envar Games has finally confirmed that Witchspire will launch in Early Access via Steam on June 10th.

Image courtesy of Envar Games

If you’ve yet to hear about Witchspire, allow me to introduce you to one of my most anticipated games for the year. This survival-crafting adventure brings players to a magical world full of exciting discoveries just waiting to be uncovered. Players will build and upgrade their home base, collect resources, and craft plenty of useful gear. The vast and beautifully rendered world that awaits is full of wild creatures to battle and, in some cases, to connect with. Our Familiars will join us in battle and in our adventures through ancient ruins and unique biomes.

In short, Witchspire has a little something for every game, with survival, cozy, creature-collecting, and adventure RPG elements. It even offers gameplay suited to solo and multiplayer adventurers, something even the best magical open-world games have yet to deliver. If you love Hogwarts Legacy and/or are waiting on Witchbrook, this game is definitely one to have on your radar. And unlike Hogwarts Legacy 2 and Witchbrook, we now have a real Early Access release date for Witchspire. To get a feel for the game’s art style and overall vibe, you can check out the new Witchspire release date trailer below:

Play video

If that vibrant open world and magical goodness have you ready to dive in, you can wishlist Witchspire on Steam for a reminder when it launches into Early Access on June 10th. If you prefer to wait for a full release, Envar Games estimates that Witchspire will be in Early Access for “at least a year.” In Early Access, the game will feature its core systems, including combat, exploration, base building, skills, and character customization. The world will be expanded with new areas, more story, and additional gameplay content throughout the Early Access period based on player feedback.

Witchspire will be available for PC via Steam during Early Access. The pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, but Envar has confirmed that the game will be discounted compared to its eventual full price after launch. So if you’ve had it on your wishlist, it might be worth checking the game out early to help shape its future and be ready to dive into 1.0 for less.

Are you planning to play Witchspire when it releases in Early Access? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!