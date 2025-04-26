Popular New Cozy Game Is Perfect for Animal Crossing Fans (And There’s a Free Demo)

It’s no surprise that a glance at the hot new release list on Steam DB reveals Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 among the top spots. Both of these highly anticipated RPGs are getting rave reviews, and gamers can’t get enough of them. However, hovering just below these hit RPG launches is another game that finally dropped its full launch after over two years in Early Access. The game in question is Dinkum, a cozy life sim with survival elements, which finally released its big 1.0 update earlier this week.

Clearly, gamers are loving the new content, as Dinkum has claimed the third spot in the New Release and Trending lists for popular games on Steam. The game features cozy staples like farming, fishing, and foraging, as players build up their town in the Australian outback. It’s been incredibly popular in Early Access, especially after a free weekend a few weeks ago introduced new gamers to the survival crafting game.

Now, developer James Bendon has launched the full 1.0 version of the game, chock-full of exciting updates for new and returning players to enjoy. What’s more, many of the new features make it feel even more like Animal Crossing, giving players more interactions with villagers and more creative control over their gam experience.

Dinkum officially released in full on April 22nd with a massive update. Players who already had the Early Access version got treated to some exciting new content, and gamers waiting on that full release finally got to dive into Dinkum. Even better, the developer launched a brand-new free demo alongside the full release. That way, gamers who are curious about Dinkum can give it a try before they buy. The demo features up to one month of in-game content, giving players a good sense of the full gameplay.

What’s New for the Full Launch of Dinkum

For those who’ve previously played Dinkum or just want to know what makes the full release so exciting after two years in Early Access, let’s cover what’s new. The 1.0 update for Dinkum adds a new Creative Mode where players can have more control over the game. It also adds new features, including a Town Bell that helps you find villagers on your map thanks to pop-up icons.

New rentable Villager Cabins in Dinkum’s 1.0 release

In addition, Dinkum leans into some Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Animal Crossing vibes with new bug terrariums and guest houses, which players can rent out to recruit new villagers. Speaking of villagers, this is one of the biggest changes to the 1.0 update. The villagers get more dialogue, new requests, and have more random behaviors to make them feel more robust. They also have their own inventories, which means they can use items or even give gifts on their own

To see the full list of updates that bring the full launch of Dinkum to life, you can see the original patch notes on Steam. For now, Dinkum and the free demo are only available for PC via Steam. The game is listed as “playable” on Steam Deck and has no confirmed plans for a console release just yet.