Porn Publisher Wants To Make Road Redemption X-Rated, Here’s How They’re Doing It

[UPDATE:] Pixel Dash Studios is not affiliated with this project.

When you think Road Redemption, porn isn’t generally the first thing that comes to mind. Someone forgot to mention that to Nutaku, an adult game-specific company. In a recent interview with PC Gamer, the president of the company, Mark Antoon, sat down to clue fans in on how the porn game team is making moves to make the motorcycle driving title officially X-rated.

Nutaku has partnered up with EQ-Games to take the vehicular game to more adult levels. With the funding to back it up, and the dream in mind – Antoon set out to immediately get to work. So how does a motorcycle game become porn, exactly? Do the bikes suddenly learn how to do enticing exotic dances? Not quite … but the president did lay out the tweaks they are making to the game.

To begin, they are revamping the Story Mode entirely. No longer will players be chasing down the expected assassin; instead they will have a new target in mind – a “powerful kidnapper.” He might even order pizza wearing a little skimpy number and ask players to come inside for their “payment” (kidding). The story will then revolve around saving the gorgeous (duh) daughter of a wealthy warload.

There will be new cutscenes added in between mission types as well, all surrounding adult content, though Nutaku’s team didn’t really go into specifics. And the ‘best part’ is that you can rewatch those cutscenes whenever you like. So … bow-chica-wow-wow, I guess.

Regardless of what the porn company has in mind for what’s to come (heh, puns), we do at least know that the project has a tentative release window for early 2018. From there, we’ll just how XXX the motorcycle will become and see how many tropes can fit into one game. We also predict a lot of “oh, what a big package” lines. We’ll see.