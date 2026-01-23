Resident Evil Insider Shares New Release Info on 2027 Remake

A reputable video game insider has shared new information about the next Resident Evil remake that should be launching in 2027. Currently, we’re only a little more than a month away from the launch of the next mainline Resident Evil game, which is that of Resident Evil Requiem. And while excitement is high for Requiem, we now have a better idea of Capcom’s long-term plans for the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interaction on X, insider Nate the Hate said that a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is currently “deep in development” at Capcom. The gaming leaker, who has had numerous accurate scoops in the past, said that Capcom is currently looking to release this remake of Code Veronica at some point in the first half of 2027. If true, this would be the first new Resident Evil remake to come about since 2023’s recreation of Resident Evil 4.

Code Veronica Is Primed for a Remake

To hear that Resident Evil: Code Veronica should be the next game in the series remade by Capcom is an excellent choice. Set between the events of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4, Code Veronica is one of the most important games in the series from a narrative standpoint. It’s also far more dated at this point compared to games like Resident Evil 5 and 6, which necessitates it getting reworked before those games. To hear that it’s now the next remake on tap is something that should please longtime Resident Evil fans in addition to newcomers who perhaps haven’t played Code Veronica before.

Recent rumors have also suggested that Capcom is working on a remake of Resident Evil 0. Set before the events of the first game, Resident Evil 0 is a spin-off that is generally considered one of the more mediocre games in the series. Still, there’s a lot to like about RE0, which could lead to a remake going over quite well. Assuming that Code Veronica’s remake does indeed drop in 2027, this would likely lead to the RE0 remake not coming about until 2028 at the earliest.

As mentioned, the Resident Evil saga will continue next with the ninth mainline installment, Resident Evil Requiem, which launches on February 27th. Upon its arrival, the game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!