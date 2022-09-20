Portal Getting Surprising New Update With Major Graphical Upgrade

Developer and publisher Valve's beloved first-person puzzle game Portal will soon be receiving a new update later this year that will drastically improve the original game. Despite launching nearly 15 years ago, Portal has continued to remain incredibly popular with fans. Now, to coincide with its upcoming anniversary, NVIDIA is going to release a substantial upgrade for Portal that will essentially remaster the game.

Revealed by NVIDIA today to coincide with its "GeForce Beyond" event, the hardware manufacturer showed off a new version of Portal that will feature ray tracing. Appropriately titled Portal with RTX, this new edition of the game will drastically improve the visuals in every manner. Although the update will only be available on PC (and for those with RTX capable GPUs), it will be completely free for anyone who already happens to own Portal via Steam.

You can get a brief look at Portal with RTX in action in the trailer attached in the tweet below:

Relive the critically acclaimed and award-winning game Portal...



Reimagined with ray tracing, the groundbreaking AI-accelerated performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, and the best responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. pic.twitter.com/LzmXKp1IQE — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 20, 2022

"Portal with RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios," says the official description of this new version of the game. "Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal reimagined with ray tracing. Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene's geometry and materials. Every light is ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows are pixel perfect. Portal with RTX is compatible with all ray-tracing capable GPUs."

For now, Portal with RTX doesn't have a specific launch date. That being said, NVIDIA has said that the update will arrive at some point in November 2022. Whenever we have more information to go by, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What are your thoughts on Portal with RTX based on what we have seen so far? Will you look to play this newly overhauled version of the game for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.