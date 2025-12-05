New Game in Classic PS1, PS2 Series Apparently Canceled

In modern gaming, the habit of studios and publishers to remaster and remake games has led to entire new generations getting to experience old classics. It’s also proven to be a good way for the industry to test the waters for which series have lingered in the hearts and minds of fans, giving them plenty of reason to bring some older characters and concepts back into the spotlight. In an era where old characters can be revived and rereleases are more common than ever, it can be exciting to be an old-school fan who gets to revisit an old favorite.

However, for every one of these reduxes that manages to cross the finish line, there are probably a dozen that are considered and then dropped for a variety of reasons. It seems that is the fate of a supposed reboot or remake of an established vampire gaming series courtesy of Eidos-Montreal. While the game itself wasn’t formally confirmed to be in development, the companies involved and their available IP suggest that it would have been the return of a beloved vampire franchise that hasn’t had a new single-player game since 2003.

A Potential Sequel To Legacy Of Kain Has Been Quietly Shut Down

Although there’s no formal confirmation, it appears that internal decision-making at Eidos-Montreal has shut down an apparent attempt to revive the Legacy of Kain series. As reported by Twisted Voxel, Eidos-Montreal has been going through a series of layoffs and cancellations in recent months. Among the internal projects that seem to have been shuttered as a result of these changes was a dark fantasy action-RPG with a focus on melee combat and parkour. The description also notes that the project was “focused on reviving an established vampire IP.”

Going by the games that fell under the Eidos-Montreal umbrella of titles, it seems very likely that this was referring to a new entry in the Legacy of Kain series. While no sequel or reboot had been formally announced, it would be following on the heels of the franchise finding some renewed attention. Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered outperformed expectations when it launched last year, which would have likely given the game publisher reason to move forward with a new entry or revamp of the series. However, alongside a 3v3 eSport title, a sci-fi stealth game, and an RPG with turn-based combat, it appears that the vampire IP will remain dead and buried for at least a little while longer.

Legacy Of Kain Was Due For A Comeback

Legacy of Kain was a consistent presence in the PS1 and PS2 era, with 5 games released between 1996 and 2003. Created by Silicon Knights, the series focuses on the vampires Kain and Raziel, whose fates (and that of the grim land of Nosgoth) are intertwined. The action-adventure series took gameplay cues from the likes of Ocarina of Time, challenging players with a mix of combat encounters and puzzles as they explored the larger land.

The game’s real claim to fame was the focus on storytelling, inspired in part by a wealth of classic fantasy and Gothic literature, including The Wheel of Time and the Neroscope series of novels. The series had a larger overarching plot that blended dark vampire epics with underlying themes about fatalism and hope, with characters like Kain struggling to avoid their dark fates. It’s exactly the kind of ambitious storytelling that has become more commonplace in modern gaming, with a level of character complexity that is still impressive even decades later.

Legacy of Kain seems ripe for a remake or a sequel that finally picks up after the events of Legacy of Kain: Defiance in 2003, which ended the primary storyline on an ambiguous but hopeful note. Especially after the remastered edition of the first two games did well last year, a follow-up seemed like an inevitability. However, it appears that financial realities have kept the series buried for now. Fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed that they eventually get another Legacy of Kain game to sink their teeth into.