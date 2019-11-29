Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Bundle Revealed for Black Friday

The holidays are the perfect chance to gather some friends and family around the tabletop and enjoy some board games together, and Black Friday sales are a great time to get a deal on some of your favorite games. That includes several new deals from Renegade Game Studios, the creators of Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid. For Black Friday fans can nab the game, an expansion, and some slick themed dice for $99, which would usually cost $125.

The bundle gets you the core Heroes of the Grid base game as well as the Bulk and Skull Character Pack expansion and the Ranger Dice set, and you can check out the bundle right here on their official site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not the only bundle Renegade has available though. The Game Night Bundle features ClipCut Parks, Lanterns: The Harvest Festival, and Topiary for $60 (normally $90).

The Kids on Bikes Holiday Bundle features the Kids on Bikes Deluxe Edition, Kids on Bikes: Strange Adventures Vol. 2, the Powered Character Deck, and 5 free folders, all for $67.

Renegade is also offering Spell Smashers for $27, Gunkimono for $24, and Prowlers Passage for $21.

Renegade will also be offering 20% off Stocking Stuffers starting on December 2nd, which looks to include games like Hex Roller, Kitty Paw, Circus Puppy, The Fox and The Forest, and more, and you can keep track of that deal right here.

If you’re unfamiliar with Heroes of the Grid, you can find more of our coverage right here, and the official description can be found below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is in stores now, and let us know what you think of the game in the comments or by hitting me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all things Power Rangers and tabletop!