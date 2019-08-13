Power Rangers’ Lord Zedd Joins Battle For The Grid Roster Today

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid welcomes a brand new fighter to the roster today, and it’s none other than Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ iconic villain Lord Zedd. Zedd will be the final fighter in the Season One Pass for Battle For The Grid, and you can get a new look at him in the screenshots below. Zedd comes with a host of powerful moves that will have you dishing out damage to the Rangers in no time, and Zedd will be deadly both from range and up close. Even better is that he can use his Putties to help him out a bit, and you can check out the official description for Lord Zedd below.

“Lord Zedd (Season One – Character 3): The self-proclaimed “Emperor of Evil,” Lord Zedd has conquered and enslaved much of the galaxy. Initially leaving the “insignificant” Earth for Rita Repulsa to conquer, he returns to punish her for her failure and finish what she started. Lord Zedd wields his Z-Staff to blast his enemies from range but can also pull them in to close to unleash devastating attacks. His combo potential is high and even more impressive when he calls upon the Putties to help aid in him in battle.”

You can check out more screenshots of Zedd in action below.

Lord Zedd follows the release of Jenn Scotts and Trey of Triforia, and all three can be purchased together in the Season One Pass. That Pass also includes the Jason Lee Scott Dragon Shield character skin, and you can buy the Pass for the price of $14.99. You can also buy Lord Zedd on his own for $5.99.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid below.

“Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid pits current and classic POWER RANGERS and villains from the multiverse’s 25 year history against one another in epic 3v3 tag team battles. The controls promote simplicity and fluidity, enabling beginners to enjoy the combat system and encouraging advanced players to delve into its gameplay mechanics, which include real-time assist takeover, dynamic defense through push blocking and aerial guard, customizable juggle combos, and a unique Megazord comeback mode.”

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Are you excited to take Lord Zedd out for a spin?