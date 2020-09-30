Power Rangers Gets a Dungeons & Dragons Spinoff; Transformers and G.I. Joe Getting Tabletop Games

Power Rangers fans are already well acquainted with Renegade Game Studios, who have successfully brought our favorite Ranger heroes to the world of tabletop courtesy of their hit Heroes of the Grid game. That’s why it’s great news to hear that they have extended their partnership with Hasbro to not just include the Power Rangers franchise but also other Hasbro franchises like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony. Even better is the fact that those franchises will be getting new roleplaying and deckbuilding games in the future, and for Power Rangers specifically, it means a new Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition compatible Power Rangers role-playing game is in development.

The new 5th Edition compatible game is in addition to a new Power Rangers Deck-Building Game which will be available to try during Renegade Con, which runs from October 9th through the 11th, and is slated to hit stores in Quarter 2 of 2021.

“Hasbro has brought so much joy to fans through these worlds filled with rich narratives and iconic characters. We are excited to expand our relationship with Hasbro to help bring these stories to hobby tabletops in a new way, “explains Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade Game Studios.

Gaeta also explained why they decided to go with a 5th Edition compatible experience as opposed to say developing a new system or tying into previous systems, like say the HyperRPG designed system for HyperForce.

“Part of the strategy here is that if we want a GI Joe fan to play an RPG, we want to use the system that’s most common and widely known,” Gaeta told Forbes. “Fifth Edition at this point is the common language in RPGs. We went back and forth on our discussions but we landed on Fifth Edition being what we wanted to use to achieve our design goals.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Renegade Game Studios to include more fan favorite brands from our portfolio,” said Casey Collins, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Consumer Products at Hasbro. “The tabletop and roleplaying games Renegade Game Studios innovated for the Power Rangers franchise have proved to authentically connect with both gamers and the Ranger Nation and we are confident that G.I. Joe, Transformers and My Little Pony fans will love the exciting games coming soon.”

We can’t wait to see what Renegade has in store for the Power Rangers RPG, and if we get more games like Heroes of the Grid for G.I. Joe and Transformers, we are all in!

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is in stores now