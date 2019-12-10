Predator: Hunting Grounds Release Date Revealed

A new take on the Predator franchise is on the way, and this one will allow fans of the films to get in on the action. Predator: Hunting Grounds is a game arriving next year that pits players against one another as Predators fighting human soldiers. Much like Friday the 13th the Game, also developed by IllFonic, Hunting Grounds assigns one player to be the Predator and four others to be the humans. The Predator hunts down the humans while the humans try to take out the Predator, it’s as simple as that.

Fans have known for some time that Predator: Hunting Grounds in development, and likely on the way sometime soon, but the official release date hadn’t yet been announced. That changed during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation on Tuesday morning. It was revealed that Predator: Hunting Grounds will arrive on April 24, 2020. You can watch the announcement trailer in the video above.

Like Friday the 13th, there are several different classes of humans to choose from, as well as various classes and skins for the Predators. Pre-ordering Predator: Hunting Grounds will give players access to the Predator skin from the 1987 film, as well as the “Ole Painless” mini-gun to use in the game.

Hunting Grounds has also added a powerful female Predator to the game, in addition to a brand new weapon, the Yautja Bow.

“When we first came up with what this game would be, I knew we had to create a world where this ultimate female warrior would exist too,” said Zombie Studios project lead and game designer Jared Gerritzen. “We had fun imagining her back-story which helped us create a fierce warrior that any gamer will have fun playing. She is agile, fast, and relentless. She is a huntress without fear and she thrives in the hunt. In the trailer we see her with a weapon that IllFonic created, the Yautja Bow.”

What do you think of the new Predator: Hunting Grounds game? Will you be checking it out when it arrives in April? Let us know in the comments!

Predator: Hunting Grounds arrives on PS4 and PC on April 24, 2020.