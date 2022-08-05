Prey Director Explains How Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ended Up Influencing the Movie

The upcoming movie Prey is set to release on Hulu on August 5th. Set within the larger Predator franchise, the sci-fi movie is a prequel that sees the iconic Predator fight against Comanche warriors hundreds of years in the past. And, as it turns out, an integral part of the movie actually came about because director Dan Trachtenberg happened to be playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla while preparing for the movie.

More specifically, the composer for Prey is Sarah Schachner. The music for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla was co-composed by Schachner alongside Jesper Kyd and Eivar Selvik. According to Trachtenberg, he was playing the video game and found the music wonderful, which ultimately ended up with the movie bringing Schachner on as the composer.

"When we were prepping the movie in Calgary I was playing AC Valhalla and was like 'well this music is insanely beautiful. Who did this?' The answer is Sarah Schachner," shared Trachtenberg over on Twitter. "You will be listening to her lots in the future I promise..."

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior," the official synopsis of Prey from Hulu reads. "She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

As noted above, Prey is set to release on Hulu on August 5th. Dan Trachtenberg serves as director for the movie set within the larger Predator franchise. It stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, Dakota Beavers as Taabe, Dane DiLiegro as the Predator, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here. As for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the video game from Ubisoft is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.

