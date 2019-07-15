Prime Day: PlayStation 4 Slim Bundle With Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn for $250

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway, and one of the best gaming deals going is on this PlayStation 4 Slim bundle. It comes packaged with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for only $249.99, which is a savings of $109. If you’re a Prime member, you can grab it here until the timer or the supplies run out. This is the best PS4 bundle deal that we’ve seen since the holidays, so jump on it while you can. UPDATE: PlayStation Plus 12-Month memberships are also on sale for $40. UPDATE 2: Amazon has launched a Pro bundle deal with Days Gone and God of War for $349.99.

As far as Prime Day Deals on PS4 games are concerned, you can find them right here amongst the rest of Amazon’s current gaming deals. Upcoming deals will be available here. At the time of writing, some highlights include Marvel’s Spider-Man, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, God of War, Kingdom Hearts III, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Days Gone.

Another Prime Day exclusive deal that you might want to consider is the one Amazon is throwing for the PlayStation Classic. Sony’s beleaguered console started out at $99.99, but you can get it right here on Amazon today for only $19.99 – an all-time low.

Despite the flaws, it’s hard to argue that the PlayStation Classic isn’t worth picking up at that price. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before supplies are exhausted. The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

