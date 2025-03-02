Prime Gaming Makes 90-Rated RPG From 2011 Available for Free

One of the most acclaimed games that launched in 2011 is now available to download for free through Prime Gaming. In the vast history of video games, 2011 is likely on the shortlist when it comes to the best years for gaming ever. It was a year that saw titles like Batman: Arkham City, Portal 2, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Infamous 2, Battlefield 3, Dead Space 2, Gears of War 3, LA Noire, Saints Row: The Third, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and numerous others launch. For RPGs, in particular, 2011 was extremely strong as it resulted in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age 2, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim all hitting the market. Now, for those looking for a bit of a nostalgic fix from games of this era, a new deal can have you snag one of the best titles of this year for nothing.

Within recent days, Prime Gaming added its final wave of free games for the month of February 2025 to the service. While there are multiple titles worth mentioning in this slate, Deus Ex: Human Revolution is by far the biggest of the bunch. Released in August of 2011, Human Revolution was one of the highest-reviewed games of the year and sat at an impressive 90/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. It was so well-received that it went on to spawn a follow-up in the form of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which arrived in 2016.

As for this deal on Prime Gaming, the service is handing out free copies of the Director’s Cut version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution to anyone who has an active Amazon Prime membership. Those who claim this offer will then be given a code for the game on PC that can be redeemed on GOG.com. Once this code is used, it will then unlock Human Revolution for download and will remain in one’s GOG digital library for good.

Per usual with Prime Gaming, this promo won’t be around in perpetuity and you’ll have to act somewhat quickly to take advantage of it. Fortunately, since this giveaway for Deus Ex: Human Revolution has just begun, subscribers will have the entirety of March to snag it as it won’t be exiting the platform until April 2nd.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

About: “You play Adam Jensen, an ex-SWAT specialist who’s been handpicked to oversee the defensive needs of one of America’s most experimental biotechnology firms. Your job is to safeguard company secrets, but when a black ops team breaks in and kills the very scientists you were hired to protect, everything you thought you knew about your job changes.

