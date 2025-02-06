Prime Gaming Reveals 20 Free Games for February 2025

Prime Gaming has announced its new lineup of free games that will be given out throughout the month of February 2025. For those who have active Amazon Prime memberships, Prime Gaming offers a slew of games on a monthly basis, many of which are of a pretty high quality. While January kicked off 2025 strong by handing out titles like BioShock 2, Deus Ex, and Super Meat Boy Forever, February’s slate is definitely keeping up the momentum in a big way.

Starting today, February 6th, the first wave of free games on Prime Gaming for the month are beginning to go out. Arguably the biggest game of the month, BioShock Infinite, is available up front and can be downloaded now. It will be joined throughout February by other heavy-hitters like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, The Talos Principle, Yes, Your Grace, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. In total, 20 games are hitting Prime Gaming in February, which is a sizable increase compared to the games that were doled out in January.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Gaming throughout February 2025:

Available Today

BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition

Surf World Series

Ak-xolotl: Together

Sands of Aura

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition

Available February 13th

Stunt Kite Party

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Dark Sky

Available February 20th

Wolfenstein: Youngbloog

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Colt Canyon

Republic of Jungle

Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition

Available February 27th

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

Night Reverie

Sine Mora EX

Redemption Reapers

Yes, Your Grace

Per usual, it’s worth stressing that the expiration dates of all of these free games on Prime Gaming will differ from one another. While some might only be available to claim for a few weeks, others might last multiple months. As such, you could have a fair amount of time to claim all of these free games, but it’s still better to act quickly.

Additionally, all of the games that are coming to Prime Gaming in February 2025 are largely for PC platforms. Depending on the game, Prime members will be given a code for the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Legacy Games, or GOG that will then have to be redeemed on that specific platform. Other titles here might also only be playable via the Amazon Games App.

How do you feel about February 2025’s lineup of free games on Prime Gaming? And which titles would you like to see appear on the service in March? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.