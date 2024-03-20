Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Adds 2 New Modes With Free Update

Two new game modes have today come to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as part of a major free update for the Metroidvania title. This past week, Ubisoft outlined its upcoming plans for The Lost Crown which would result in new story DLC coming to the game later in 2024. Prior to that time, though, a new update has today gone live that should be perfect for those looking to replay the newest Prince of Persia entry.

As of today, both Permadeath and Speedrun modes have landed in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. These game types are pretty self-explanatory as Permadeath will force players to start the entirety of The Lost Crown over if they happen to die at any point. Speedrun mode is then meant to challenge players to complete the game as fast as possible, with completion times appearing on in-game leaderboards. Other than these modes, a new series maps have also been brought to The Lost Crown and can be purchased by Fariba after finishing the story to help clean up additional items that weren't previously discovered.

Outside of these additional game types, Ubisoft has also added four new outfits to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The first of these four cosmetics sees Sargon donning attire that is reminiscent of what the Prince wore in The Sands of Time. While this outfit can be unlocked right away, the other three (Swift Sargon, Holo Chroma, and Gold) have to be unlocked upon either finishing Speedrun or Permadeath mode under certain qualifications.

As for the other improvements that have been made with this update to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you can find the patch notes from Ubisoft below.

Quality of Life

New accessibility options were added to the game: