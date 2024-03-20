Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Adds 2 New Modes With Free Update
Now is the time to replay The Lost Crown.
Two new game modes have today come to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as part of a major free update for the Metroidvania title. This past week, Ubisoft outlined its upcoming plans for The Lost Crown which would result in new story DLC coming to the game later in 2024. Prior to that time, though, a new update has today gone live that should be perfect for those looking to replay the newest Prince of Persia entry.
As of today, both Permadeath and Speedrun modes have landed in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. These game types are pretty self-explanatory as Permadeath will force players to start the entirety of The Lost Crown over if they happen to die at any point. Speedrun mode is then meant to challenge players to complete the game as fast as possible, with completion times appearing on in-game leaderboards. Other than these modes, a new series maps have also been brought to The Lost Crown and can be purchased by Fariba after finishing the story to help clean up additional items that weren't previously discovered.
Outside of these additional game types, Ubisoft has also added four new outfits to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The first of these four cosmetics sees Sargon donning attire that is reminiscent of what the Prince wore in The Sands of Time. While this outfit can be unlocked right away, the other three (Swift Sargon, Holo Chroma, and Gold) have to be unlocked upon either finishing Speedrun or Permadeath mode under certain qualifications.
As for the other improvements that have been made with this update to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you can find the patch notes from Ubisoft below.
Quality of Life
New accessibility options were added to the game:
-
New option to enable 'Omnidirectional Parry'
- Allowing you to parry an attack coming from behind, above or below you
-
Custom Difficulty parameters range extended
- Notably: The Parry Difficulty can now be set to "Very Easy"
- Enemy Damage and Enemy Health have wider ranges
New 'Auto Athra refill' option in Custom Difficulty
New option to 'Hide the HUD'
New option to adjust background Audio level.
Misc: Support of 120Hz on Xbox Series S