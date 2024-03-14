Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Getting DLC and New Game Modes in 2024

Ubisoft has announced that it will be bringing DLC and multiple free updates to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown throughout the remainder of 2024. Released at the start of this year, The Lost Crown quickly became a critical darling for Ubisoft and still sits as one of the highest-reviewed games of 2024 so far. Now, as a way of capitalizing on that success, the publisher has outlined its plans for future content.

Shared on social media, Ubisoft highlighted its roadmap for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in the months ahead. These new additions are set to begin next week on March 20 when a new speedrun mode called "Warrior's Path" will be added to the game at no cost. This will then be followed by a Boss Rush mode update arriving later this spring with the summer bringing a patch called "Divine Trials", which will add a series of new challenges to The Lost Crown. All of these updates will also bring new outfits and amulets that can be unlocked for free, too.

Exciting news for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown! 🎉



Three free updates and one story DLC are on the horizon in the coming months.



📆 The first update arrives on March 20!



What upcoming feature are you most excited about: speedrun mode, boss rush, or new challenges? pic.twitter.com/Rc0uhD0WGX — Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (@princeofpersia) March 13, 2024

By far the biggest announcement, though, is that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be getting new story DLC that's slated to drop in the latter portion of 2024. Ubisoft hasn't provided any information on this for the time being, but it says that it will have "more details to come soon." Unlike the free updates, this DLC should also cost money in order to experience, although Ubisoft hasn't provided a price point for the add-on just yet.

If you haven't played Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for yourself yet, now might be the perfect time to grab it. Currently, the latest Prince of Persia installment is heavily discounted and retails for $29.99 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This represents a $20 markdown as the game retailed for $49.99 at launch. In addition, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is also playable on Nintendo Switch. However, for the time being, the Switch edition of the title is not on sale and still sits at its usual price.