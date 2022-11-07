Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Gets New Update From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has provided a brief new update related to its forthcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. First announced back in 2020, Ubisoft's new version of The Sands of Time has had a very rough development. Initially, the project was slated to launch in early 2021 before getting delayed multiple times. Earlier this year, Ubisoft then revealed that it would instead be switching the title's developer to Ubisoft Montreal from Ubisoft Mumbai. And while this transition will seemingly lead to a better game, it doesn't sound like the remake is still anywhere close to releasing.

In a new post on Ubisoft's official website today, the publisher made clear that it hasn't canceled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in any capacity. Despite this, Ubisoft did make clear that it's going to now be canceling pre-orders for the game and refunding money to customers where possible. While the cancellation of these pre-orders might seem like bad news for The Sands of Time Remake, Ubisoft has stressed that this is only being done until the game gets a new release date.

Additionally, Ubisoft felt the need to also stress that it isn't remaking any other Prince of Persia games at the moment. Although some fans have wanted to see other installments in the series recreated, Ubisoft says there are "no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title."

At this point, Ubisoft likely needs to stop talking about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake until it has something more to show or say about the game. Following its initial reveal two years ago, essentially everything that has come forward about The Sands of Time Remake since that announcement has been bad news. Whether or not the long-awaited remake will arrive in 2023 remains to be seen, but for now, we continue to be left in the dark.

When do you think that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will actually launch? And do you believe that this new version of the classic action-adventure title will be any good? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.